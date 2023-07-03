James Davis, Sr. (1934 – 2023)

(Attended Pettisville High School)

James Lee Davis Sr., age 89, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away of heart failure on June 29, 2023. He was residing at Fulton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the time of his death.

Jim was born March 14, 1934 to Earl and Virginia (Fausey) Davis in Delta, Ohio. He spent his childhood in rural Wauseon with five brothers and one sister.

He attended Pettisville School through 8th grade and then entered the work force. In the early 1950’s he joined the Navy.

The Navy took him to Pensacola, Florida where he met and married the love of his life, Betty Dreadin on October 9, 1954.

Jim and Betty returned to Ohio to raise their family. Jim worked at numerous factories and retired from foundry work in 1999 after living in Elkhart, Indiana many years.

After retirement, Jim moved back to Ohio. He enjoyed staying in touch with his siblings, watching his grandchildren grow, going out to eat and fishing rivers, reservoirs, and Lake Erie.

Jim is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Karron Booth, Jeff (Patti) Davis, James Davis and Tim Davis; 10 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren with a 9th due in August. He is also survived by two brothers, Dale (Sadie) Davis of Napoleon and Don (Sue) Davis of Delta; sister-in-law, Amy Davis of Wauseon and three generations of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glenn (Leah) Davis, Charles Davis, and Tom Davis; sister, Joan (Ralph) Sloan; two infant children, Michael and Mary; and a great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 11 AM at North Clinton Church in Wauseon, with a fellowship meal to follow. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

