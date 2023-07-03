Edward Vance (1945 – 2023)

(Retired Truck Driver)

Veteran

Edward L. Vance, 78, formerly of Sidney, Ohio passed away on June 30, 2023, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier, Ohio.

He was born April 6, 1945 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Charles and Mary (McArthur) Vance. On January 8, 1971, he married Judy (Horn) Vance, who survives.

Along with Judy, he is survived by his children, Todd (Cindy) Price, Tim (Kay) Price, Amanda (Jonathan) Young, Mary K (Brian) Rachel, thirteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, along with two nieces, and one nephew.

Edward was preceded in death by both his parents Charles and Mary (McArthur) Williams, one sister Nancy Harms, and once grandson Rodney Fuller.

Edward graduated from Rushylvania High School in 1966. Following high school Edward entered the Army serving our country. Edward was a truck driver for thirty-three years before he retired.

Edward also worked for the State of Ohio mowing the grass at Indian Lake for many years. Edward was a member of the Sidney VFW and a member of Maplewood United Methodist Church.

In addition to all Edward’s work, he enjoyed going on joy rides, going to the fair, mowing the grass, tinkering with anything he could and fixing things, watching John Wayne movies, and he loved tractors, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children, all his grandchildren, family, and friends.

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may call Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Edward will receive military honors following his funeral service.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com. Memorials may be made to your local Veterans Service office in remembrance of Edward.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Evergreen Manor for their endless care and support for Edward.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be taking care of the Vance family.