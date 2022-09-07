James “Jim” Davis (1951-2021)

James R. “Jim” Davis, age 71, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on July 1, 1951 to Lloyd and Mary (Reed) Davis in Beverly, Ohio. After high school Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving honorably in the Vietnam War.

He then married the love of his life, Candee (Hoste) Davis on July 8, 1977 and she preceded him in death. For over 40 years he worked his way-up in the telecommunications industry, retiring from Embarq in Kansas City, Kansas.

In his retirement he enjoyed woodworking, annual fishing trips and fishing anywhere he could drop a lure.

Above everything, he loved his precious grandchildren – endless summer memories were made with the grandchildren, he and Candee loved rooting for them during their school and sporting events and overall just spending time with them.

Later in life he volunteered for 6 years at Fulton County Meals on Wheels – he truly enjoyed this as it got him out of the house and he was able to be social.

He is survived by sons, Jason Fruth and Michael Davis; daughter, Mindy (Travis) Williams; grandchildren, Mackenzie Williams, Riley Williams, Austin Davis, Alex Kelb, and Jaeden Fruth; great-grandchildren, Ruthie and Eleanor Kelb; brother, Jerry (Donna) Davis; sisters, Judy Dymond and Janet Fridley; canine companions, Woody and Rizzy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 42 years, Candee Davis and brother, John Davis.

The family will receive guests on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. His Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Ashely Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In honor of Jim’s love for The Ohio State Buckeye’s, friends and family attending visitation at the funeral home please feel free to wear your favorite college team clothing.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Fulton County Senior Center. To leave a message of condolence for Jim’s family please visit, www.egfh.com.