James “Jim” Dunlap (1937 – 2026)

(Member Of First Brethren Church In Bryan)

James “Jim” E. Dunlap, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Friday night, January 9, 2026, at his residence.

Jim was born on January 5, 1937, in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Earl E. and Hazel (Mason) Dunlap.

He married Judy L. Moore on August 15, 1970, and she survives. Jim was a graduate of Farmer School and worked for many years at Hayes-Albion until their closure and then worked for Lavon Wiles in Construction.

Jim was a member of First Brethren Church, Bryan and enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, gardening and woodworking.

In addition to his wife James is survived by his children, Deborah (Scott) Westrick, Eugene (Kelley) Calvin, grandchildren, Tara (Nate), Jim (Stacy), Denny (Jennifer), TJ (Jackie), Keisha, Kaleb, Cody. Great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Brandon, Conor, Alyssa, Elijah, Maylin, Jackson, Alexis, Madelyn, Sophia, Jaxson. Great-great granddaughter, Winona. Sisters, Thelma Stecher, Zelma Blakely, and Cathy Dancer. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his children, Lee and Cindy, his parents, stepfather, Dale Perdue, brother, Edward Dunlap, and sisters, Edna Harmon, Esta Perdue, Helen Ladd and Ruby Reagle.

Jim’s visitation will be held Thursday, January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 16, 2026, at First Brethren Church, County Road C, Bryan, Ohio. Pastor Luke Nagy officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio. Funeral luncheon will be served in the church following the cemetery services.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Charity of Donor’s Choice. Online condolences and guest register at: www.krillfuneralservice.com

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Dunlap family.