Susan “Sue” Lunsford (1948 – 2026)

Susan Elaine “Sue” Lunsford, age 78 years, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026, at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon.

She was born January 29, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of Edward and Marguerite (Seim) Sager.

She married David C. Lunsford on September 12, 1973, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2019.

Sue was known for her gentle, kind and fun-loving nature, qualities that touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

She was a devoted wife and homemaker, she found joy in the simple pleasures of life-sharing a cup of tea with friends and cooking delicious, comforting meals. Her love for her cats brought her great companionship and happiness through the years.

Sue had a passion for clothes and shoes and was truly a class act with her “fashionista” style. All who knew her could not help but love her.

Sue enjoyed attending Crossroads Church in Wauseon, Ohio. She found comfort in her faith and hope of everlasting life.

She is survived by her brother, Chris (Barb) Sager of Tallahassee, FL; and nieces Barbra Mack and Heather Sager. Sue is preceded in death by her parents and nephew Robert Sager.

A graveside service for Susan was held on Thursday, January 15th, at Ottokee Cemetery with Pastor Dan Allen officiating.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials in Susan’s memory may be made to CHP Adult Day Care Services.