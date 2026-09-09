James “Jim” J. Furrow (1941 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Retired From Spangler Candy Company In Bryan)

James J. “Jim” Furrow, 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

He retired from Spangler Candy Company in Bryan. Jim attended Grace Community Church. He enjoyed fishing, turtling, mushrooming and hunting small game.

Jim was born on April 17, 1941, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Alonzo and Sylvia (Murray) Furrow.

Jim is survived by his sons, Daniel (Barb) Furrow of Waterloo, Indiana, and Everett Furrow of Auburn, Indiana; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; his brother, Alonzo “Lonnie” (Lela) Furrow of Pulaski, Ohio; and his sisters, Sally Waldvogel of Stryker, Ohio, and Laura Chapman of Bryan, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jerald Furrow; his grandson, Justin Hoag; his sister, DeFloy (DeWayne) Dick; and his brothers-in-law, Bob Waldvogel and Roy Chapman.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio 43506, immediately followed by a celebration of Jim’s life.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers or mementos, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church.

Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Furrow family.