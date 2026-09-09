Mary A. Rickerd (1962 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Known As “Jack Of All Trades” & Animal Lover)

Mary Ann Rickerd, 64, of Grover Hill, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Mary had worked in many areas over her career. She was a “Jack of all trades” and an animal lover. She loved her sweets, coffee and Saturday morning cartoons.

Mary was born on May 31, 1962, in Traverse City, Michigan, the daughter of Gerald J. and Geneva M. (Schaub) Lamie. Mary was the oldest of eight children.

Surviving Mary are her parents, Gerald and Geneva Lamie of Kingsley, Michigan; daughters, Amy Brueggeman of Paulding, Ohio, and Angie Lamie of Lansing, Michigan; son, Gary (Steph) Brown-Lamie of Mesick, Michigan; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Joseclyn) Lamie of Kingsley, Gregory (Tara) Lamie of Lancaster, Kentucky, John (Marie) Lamie of Kalkaska, Michigan, and Paul (Chrissy) Lamie of Kingsley; and sisters, Jane (Dan) Scheffer of Grawn, Michigan, and Theresa Phillips and Penny Lamie, both of Kingsley.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from noon to 2 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, followed by a celebration of Mary’s life at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Paulding County Dog Kennel, 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Ohio 45879.