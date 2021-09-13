James “Jim” Lawrence (1958-2021)

James “Jim” Lawrence, age 63, of Wauseon passed away September 10, 2021 in Wauseon. Jim worked for 45 years at Lugbill Supply Center in Archbold.

Jim was born on July 8, 1958 in Wauseon to the late Fredrick and Winifred (Haller) Lawrence. Jim graduated from Wauseon High School.

He loved collecting antique tractors and was also excellent at converting lawn mowers into mini tractors. He was also a member of the Maumee Valley Pullers Club.

Surviving Jim is his sister, Sue Lawrence and brother, Clare Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gail Lawrence.

Services for Jim will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorial contributions in memory of Jim be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Lawrence family.