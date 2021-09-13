Judith Willis (1940-2021)

Judith A. Willis, 81, of Port St. Lucie, Florida and formerly of Montpelier passed away Sunday August 29th 2021 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida.

She was born on February 25, 1940 in Edgerton, Ohio to Paul and Dolores (Green) Maple, Jr. In 1958 Judy graduated from Edgerton High School. She married Donald L. Willis, and he preceded her in death in 1998.

Judy was a member of the First Baptist Church. Most recently she worked at the Cares Home in West Unity as a nurse’s aide.

She is survived by her husband Al McIntire; sons, William (Tammy) White of Wauseon, Steve Willis of Pioneer, Dan Willis of Montpelier, Mike (Faye) Willis of West Unity, John (Diane) Willis; many grand and great grandchildren, brother Nathan (Tonja) Kimpel of Edgerton; sister Darcy (Kerry) Carnahan of Bryan.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, step father Walter Kimpel, daughter Patty Willis, brother Kenny Maple and sister Phyllis Goebel.

Visitation hours will be on Friday, September 17th from 10-12 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 12 pm with Pastor John MacFarlane to officiate. Judy will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com