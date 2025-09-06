James “Jim” Nofziger (1956 – 2025)

(1974 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

James “Jim” M. Nofziger, age 69, of the Delta and Lyons, Ohio area, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon on September 5, 2025.

Jim was born in Wauseon on August 25, 1956, one of seven children to the late Harold and Mattie (Miller) Nofziger. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1974.

After meeting the love of his life at the Wauseon Racquetball Club, Jim married Teresa A. Galbraith on October 26, 1985. Together they were blessed with three children, Brent, Clay, and Raelynn.

Jim enjoyed a long career as a truck driver, serving many years with DART Trucking Company before retiring. He loved the outdoors, tending to his garden, and in his younger years, riding his motorcycle.

Above all, Jim cherished spending quality time with his family, grandchildren, and friends. He and his wife attended Lyons Christian Church.

Left to treasure his memory are his children, Brent (Jo-Anna) Nofziger of Waterville, Clay Nofziger of Delta, and Raelynn Reed of Wauseon; sisters, Brenda (Dan) Sensenig, Karen (J. Mark) Beck, Rachel (Steve) Sauder, Jeanne (Ron) Sears, and Mary (Roger) Kennell; brother, John (Kathy) Nofziger; and grandchildren, Emma, Brody, Ari, Dillon, Dax, and Emmy; along with loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service for Jim and interment at Winameg Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing to express sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to Lyons Christian Church, 138 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Ohio 43533, in Jim’s memory.

