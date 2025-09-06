Virginia Aeschliman (1931 – 2025)

(Volunteer At Fulton County Health Center)

Virginia R. Aeschliman, age 94, of Wauseon, entered her eternal home with Jesus on September 4, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Virginia was born July 1, 1931 to Jesse and Velma (Nafziger) Rufenacht.

On January 7, 1955, she married the love of her life, Merle D. Aeschliman, and together they celebrated 70 years of marriage this year.

Virginia lived a life fully dedicated to her Savior. With her love for gospel music, she always had a song of praise and joy in her heart. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Bible School and singing in music groups at Central Mennonite Church.

She embraced each season of life with joy, even through its challenges, and her faith was the foundation she passed on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She cherished her family above all else, creating a home filled with love, laughter, and the sweet aroma of pies baking in the oven.

Virginia found joy in quilting, planting flowers, gardening, canning, and picking raspberries; these simple treasures reflected her appreciation for God’s creation. She welcomed everyone she met with warmth and hospitality, delighting in entertaining and making others feel at home. Virginia’s life was also marked by service.

She spent many years caring for both of her parents and volunteering at Fulton County Health Center and the Care and Share store, touching countless lives through her kindness and generosity.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Merle; son, Steve (Beth) Aeschliman of Wauseon; son, Gary (Sandy) Aeschliman of Archbold; daughter, Sue (Steve) Richer of Wauseon; son, Scott (Sheryl) Aeschliman of Wauseon; 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Rufenacht; brother, Lowell Rufenacht; and an infant great-grandson, Quin Conn.

She will be remembered as a woman whose heart overflowed with love for Jesus and for others, a legacy that will live on in the family she so dearly loved and in all who had the blessing of knowing her.

Visitation will be held at Central Mennonite Church on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 2 pm-4 pm with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 4 pm. A private burial service will be held at Pettisville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Mennonite Central Committee, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the charity of your choice.

The obituary for Virginia was lovingly prepared by her family.