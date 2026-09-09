James “Jim” Steffel (1948 – 2026)

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(Attended St. Patrick Catholic Church In Bryan)

James “Jim” Steffel, 78, of Bryan, passed away on Sept. 8, 2026, in his home. Jim worked for ConAgra in Archbold for many years before his retirement.

Jim was born on Aug. 3, 1948, in Defiance, to the late Victor and Anna (Siler) Steffel. He would go on to earn his Bachelor of Education degree from Defiance College.

On Aug. 7, 1976, he married the love of his life, Ramona “Jayne” (Ingall). Jim and Jayne attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan. Jim enjoyed collecting firearms, both old and new. He also enjoyed leather working and was a lover of Ohio history.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Jody (Billy) Garris of Holgate; daughter, Joanna Steffel of Toledo; granddaughter, Victoria (Desirae) Rosales; granddaughter, Alexia (Mark) Bak-Holley; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Steffel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne; his parents; and his brother, Richard Steffel.

Visitation for Jim will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at the Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker, from 1 to 6 p.m. A rosary service will begin at 5:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. John Stites officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Redeemer Radio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Steffel family.