John O. Brunicardi (1974 – 2026)

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(Attended Bryan High School)

John Oreste Brunicardi, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2026, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital at the age of 52.

He was born Jan. 6, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, where he attended Bryan High School. He graduated from The Ohio State University and attended Capital University Law School.

He ultimately found his passion in real estate sales and investments, a field he learned from his father while growing up.

John was a loving husband, devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. He was married to his beloved wife, Suzanne, for nearly 18 years, and together they built a life filled with love, family, laughter, travel and countless cherished memories. John enjoyed lifting weights and staying active, but some of his happiest times were spent surrounded by family and friends.

He had a larger-than-life personality and truly never met a stranger. He had a natural ability to make people feel welcome and comfortable, and his home and heart were always open to others. He loved hosting tailgate parties where everyone was invited.

Whether someone was a lifelong friend, family member or someone he had just met, John made sure there was a place for them, something to eat and plenty of laughter.

His gatherings reflected the person he was: welcoming, generous, fun-loving and always ready to bring people together. He was generous with his time and always willing to help those in need or those who were less fortunate.

Family was at the center of John’s life. He treasured spending time with his nieces and nephews and loved creating memories with those he cared about most. He had a special place in his heart for dogs, many of whom became beloved members of his family.

John and Suzanne particularly enjoyed their annual trips to the Outer Banks and Hocking Hills with their dogs. These getaways gave them the opportunity to slow down, enjoy the outdoors, spend time together and make memories that will be treasured forever.

Through his business, Oreste Realty, John honored his late father, Oreste “Rusty” Brunicardi, and the family values he learned growing up. The name Oreste held a deep and personal meaning for him.

John was proud of where he came from and the family name he carried. His work was not simply a career; it was another way he carried his family’s name, lessons and values with him throughout his life.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne; his three brothers, Anthony (Kelly), Mario (Shelley) and Bradley (Christina); his mother, Sharon; and his mother-in-law, Sheila Olszewski. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, dear friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oreste “Rusty” Brunicardi; his father-in-law, Wally Olszewski; and several cherished and beloved pets.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John’s memory to either the Share Foundation of Community Hospitals of Williams County, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization founded by his father in 1988, or the Williams County Dog Shelter.

Both organizations represent causes that hold special meaning to John’s family and reflect his lifelong commitment to helping others and his love of animals.

John will be remembered for his kind heart, generosity, sense of humor, loyalty and willingness to help others. He had a remarkable ability to make people feel like family, and the friendships he made throughout his life were genuine and lasting.

John leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a legacy of love, family and friendship. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in eternal peace.