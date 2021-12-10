James “Kolby” Kolb (1962-2021)

James A. “Kolby” Kolb, 59 years of Ney, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance, Ohio. Kolby was born June 25, 1962, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene F. and Genevieve M. (Wonderly) Kolb.

He was a 1980 graduate of Fairview High School. Kolby was a Tow Motor Operator for Ohio Art Company for the past 39 years. He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church Marysdale and the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. In his leisure time, Kolby enjoyed fishing and shooting pool.

Surviving are his seven siblings, Ron (Linda) Kolb of Ney, Ohio, Mary (Stan) Oberlin of Bryan, Ohio, Patricia Gilfoil of Defiance, Ohio, Terry (Deborah) Kolb of Bryan, Ohio, Lester (Leticia) Kolb of Sherwood, Ohio, Steve (Salli) Kolb of Ney, Ohio and Bob (Chris) Kolb of Ney, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his twin brother, Tim Kolb.

To honor Kolby’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

