Timothy Nofziger (1954-2021)

Timothy Jo Nofziger was born 12/17/54 at Detwiler Memorial Hospital and passed away on 12/8/21 at Defiance Hospice after being transferred from U of M Hospital the morning of the 7th. He was the sixth child of Harold and Betty (Leininger) Nofziger.

He was a happy baby and talked at a young age. His dad was so proud of him as he could recite every commercial on TV. One day Tim says, “ Look dad, I can walk” and started walking on his own.

Tim made a public confession of faith at a young age and was baptized at Pettisville Missionary Church. As an adult, he recommitted his life to Christ and was baptized at Cedar Creek Church in Toledo. Tim went to many churches as he relied on others to take him later in life.

Tim was blessed by so many people who would give him rides as his form of transportation was hitch hiking. Everyone was his friend even if they gave him a ride only one time.

Tim was a dishwasher from the time he was young at his parent’s restaurant, The Steakhouse, in Wauseon. After the Steakhouse was sold, Tim came to Archbold to work at the Home Restaurant for 3 different owners for over 30 years. He retired in 2018.

Tim loved all kinds of music. He was a great karaoke singer. He loved to play cards, shoot pool and play bingo. He could also be seen going into Circle K in Archbold to buy lottery tickets. He was once asked if he was ahead or behind. His reply was “you don’t look at it like that, I won today”.

The last 10 or more years, he lived in Fairlawn Haven independent apartments. Time loved living and working in Archbold but we were never able to convert him to a Bluestreak. His loyalty was always for the Wauseon Indians.

Tim is survived by sisters Barbara (Jim deceased) Short, Connie Nofziger, Patty (LaMar deceased) Gisel, Lisa Nofziger and many nieces and nephews who loved him.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Gene Nofziger and sister Becky Mahnke.

Celebration of life will be at Pettisville Missionary Church on December 28th at 6:30.

Memorials can be given to Fairlawn Haven in Archbold or to the family to help cover funeral expenses.

