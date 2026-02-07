James Matthews (1948 – 2026)

(Enjoyed The Outdoors And Classic Westerns)

James L. Matthews, age 77, of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Henry County Hospital. Jim was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on Sept. 16, 1948, to the late Lawrence Matthews and Caroline (Showman) Matthews.

After graduating from Liberty Center High School, he worked for 10 years with the Campbell Soup Company before beginning a long and dedicated career as a millwright with the Ford Motor Company. Jim proudly served Ford for 30 years before retiring.

On March 25, 1972, he married Patricia Knapp, and together they shared 53 years of marriage. Jim was a lifetime member of the Henry County Sportsman’s Club and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

His passion for hunting and wildlife allowed him to share his love of the outdoors with his sons and grandchildren, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

He also enjoyed classic western television shows, especially “The Rifleman” and “Lawman.” Jim was a talented gardener and was well known for his ability to repair just about anything around the house.

Nothing was more important to Jim than his family and how much he enjoyed watching his grandsons compete in their various sports and his granddaughter in her horse riding competitions.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his twin sons, Christopher and Michael Matthews, and his brother, Robert Matthews.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Matthews; sons, Brock (Sheryl) Matthews and Greg (Lauren) Matthews; grandchildren, Dylan, Drew, and Alivia Matthews; sisters-in-law, Francine Matthews and Judy (Andy) Creps; brothers-in-law, Kip (Judy) Knapp and Mark (Michelle) Knapp; longtime friend, Barry Kern; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio, where a funeral service celebrating Jim’s life will begin at noon. Pastor Steve North will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 9016 County Road P, Napoleon, Ohio 43545, in Jim’s memory.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.