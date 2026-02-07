Kathy Blankenship (1955 – 2026)

(A Devoted Caregiver To Her Community)

Kathy Louise Blankenship, age 70, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Fountain Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Bryan, Ohio, with her loving family by her side.

Kathy was a licensed practical nurse for many years. She worked at Defiance Hospital for a time, but spent the majority of her career serving the elderly of Williams and Defiance counties at several nursing homes. She enjoyed watching soap operas, but nothing was more important to her than her family.

Kathy was born June 8, 1955, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Herschel L. and Donna J. (Rowan) Schweitzer. She graduated from Ayersville High School and earned her associate degree from Northwest State Community College.

Kathy is survived by her son, Andrew (Kay) Schweitzer of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Kain and Kadin Schweitzer; great-granddaughter, Angela Stevens; sister, Julia (Cliff) Canfield of Montpelier; brothers, Steven Schweitzer and David (Myra) Schweitzer, both of Defiance; ten nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Janice Ray of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Angela Schutte; sister-in-law, Rhonda Schweitzer; and a nephew, Dustin Coil.

The family will host a celebration of Kathy’s life at a later date. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Fountain Park and Elara Caring Hospice for their wonderful care of Kathy. Memorial donations may be made to Elara Caring Hospice.

