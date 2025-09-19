James Mohr (1944 – 2025)

(Past Chairman Of Delta Chicken Festival)

James O. Mohr, age 80, of Delta, peacefully rejoined his late wife, Christena in Heaven late Tuesday night, September 16, 2025 at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon.

Jim was born in Wauseon on November 21, 1944 to the late Robert O. Mohr and Rose (Mull) Mohr.

He graduated from Wauseon High School and later married the love of his life, Christena R. Spires, on August 10, 1963.

Before retiring, Jim worked for many years as a supervisor in the construction trade with various companies, including Scott Construction. Along with his wife, Christena, they were owner/operators of the JC-KLAT’S Restaurant located in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

During his high school years, Jim was a proud part of the Wauseon State Championship Football Team. He was also an active member of the Delta Jaycees where he served as a past president and served several years as a chairman for the Delta Chicken Festival.

Jim enjoyed woodworking and creating beautiful furniture, birdhouses and many other wood sculptures. When not remodeling homes, he took great pride in his garden and flower beds.

Dad and “Pa” will always be remembered for his love of NASCAR and enjoying games while displaying his competitiveness; especially when playing cards and the board game, Monopoly.

Jim is survived by his children, Kellie Haupricht, Lynne Carter; Andra Wolpert; Tracy Mohr; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Christena Rose Mohr on August 1, 2018; great grandson, Julian Martinez on May 10, 2025 and sisters, Karen Shelt, Leanne Jean Rearick and Marcia Daniels.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM. with memorial services beginning at 6:30 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

