Jackie Schweitzer (1945 – 2025)

We will celebrate her in laughter and tears, Jackie (Jacquelynn Botte) Schweitzer passed away Thursday evening, September 11, 2025 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Residence in Sylvania. Jackie was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 27, 1945 to John C. (Jack) & Gladys (Matson) Botte. Jackie graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1963.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Rick Schweitzer; son, Chris Stearns; daughter, Heather (Chad) Rade; and son, Troy (Julie) Stearns. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Cody (Madelaine) Rade, Caleb (Elainey) Schweitzer, Casey(Katie) Rade, Britney Stearns, Alexis Stearns, Ryann Stearns and 11 great-grandchildren. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kent D. Botte;nephew, Zachary D. Botte and niece, Satanta C. Vonthron.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 29th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Jackie Schweitzer.