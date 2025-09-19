Robert Wheeler (1947 – 2025)

(United States Navy Veteran)

After a courageous battle with cancer Robert Allen Wheeler has been called home by his Savior.

Born September 3, 1947, in Kendallville, IN, to Mary (Harding) and Henry L. Wheeler, he later moved to Bryan where he attended school.

At the young age of 17 he quit school and joined the United States Navy where he proudly served his country. It was in the Navy he earned his GED. Robert was a truck driver and in later years a CNC machine operator retiring from Metaldyne.

On February 14, 1990, he married Shelley Boisher in Las Vegas and she survives. Robert is also survived by 4 daughters, Jennifer (John) Potter, Sondra (Rich) Paxton, Savannah (Charlie) Nines and Katie (Chandler Edgington) Wheeler. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Cody, Hanna, Madison, Zaiden, Sawyer, Mallory and one on the way, and 5 great grandchildren. He is survived by 5 brothers, Richard (Kathy) Wheeler, David (Deb) Wilson, Jeff (Linda) Blue, Mike Blue and Mark Blue. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Judy Wyrick and Rita Boes.

Per Robert’s wishes he will be cremated and there will be no service. Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Children Hospital, both dear to Robert’s heart.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Wheeler family.