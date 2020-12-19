James Onweller (1929-2020)

James E. Onweller, age 91, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully Friday evening, December 18, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Defiance. He was born on May 28, 1929, in Wauseon to the late Henry and Myrtle (Falor) Onweller.

On October 4, 1953 he married the girl next door, Phyllis Olmstead and together built their family home between the two homesteads. Phyllis preceded him in death on May 28, 2018.

James worked many years as a carpenter for Local 248. Following his retirement from Local 248, he went back working for Rupp’s. In his spare time he enjoyed horses, traveling, not only in the United States and Canada, but also abroad.

James was a family man devoting much of his time to watching his grandchildren play ball. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

James is survived by children, Connie (James) Stewart of Wauseon, Lawrence (Leisa) Onweller of Delta and Carol (Jerry) Moser of Defiance; grandchildren, Brandon (Colleen) Stewart, Kyle (Angela) Stewart, Troy (Cassie) Stewart, Aaron (Brittany) Stewart, Jolie Opdahl, Scott (Amy) Onweller, Shannon (Justin) Leu, Jonathon (Whitney) Moser, Adam Moser and Jacob Moser; great grandchildren, Maggie (Ryan) Leu, Zac Stewart, Emalee (TJ) LeJune, Krew, Hailey, Hayden, Hunter, Aubree, A.J. and Ava Stewart, Alexis Opdahl, Isla, Everly, Lewis and Rosie Onweller, Jackson, Greyson and Lawson Leu, Levi, Everett, Sullivan and Carver Moser.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Corwin, Ivan and Loren Onweller, sister, Mary Belle Whitcomb, grandson-in-law, Mark Opdahl and great grandson, Isiah James Onweller.

In honoring the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. A private graveside service will be held at Winameg Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Beulah United Methodist Church 11637 Co. Rd. 10-2, Delta, Ohio 43515 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 252, Napoleon, Ohio 43545 or Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, 24 E. Woodruff Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43604 in his memory.