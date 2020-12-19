Robert Rogers (1941-2020)

Robert Earl Rogers, 79 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan. Bob was born July 7, 1941, in Portageville, Missouri, the son of the late Earl and Inez (Bandy) Rogers. He was a 1959 graduate of Bryan High School.

Bob then served in the United States Navy, honorably discharged in 1962. Bob began his career after the service, at the ARO Corp. He then became a Security Guard for Allied Securities.

Bob was raised in the First Brethren Church. He was a member of the Bryan American Legion Post 284. Bob enjoyed going to car shows and watching NASCAR and movies on television.

Surviving is his daughter, Tonya Rogers Wagner of Napoleon, Ohio; two sisters, Dawanda Childers of Roanoke, Virginia and Vickie Bostater of Bryan as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Wilma Johnson; three brothers-in-law, Lawrence Johnson, James Childers and Robert Bostater.

Graveside funeral services for Robert Earl Rogers will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Shiffler Cemetery with Pastor Dan Grant officiating. Military graveside services will be accorded by a combined unit of the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and the Bryan VFW Post 2489.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Bryan American Legion Post 284.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com