Wednesday, January 14
James Rominski (1947 – 2026)

(Swanton Resident)

James D. Rominski, age 78, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 12, 2026, in his home. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

James was born May 10, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to Daniel and Mary (Lajzer) Rominski. He was a 1965 graduate of Woodward High School. On September 7, 1968, he married Kathleen Gribo. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

James was a member of IBEW Local Union #8 for 40 years, retiring in 2009, and was a member of St. Richard Parish.

James is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kathleen, children, Michael Rominski, Chris (Jodie) Rominski and Danielle Rominski; grandchildren, Cassandra Rominski, Nathan (Olivia) Rominski, Raegan Rominski and Aidan and Lance Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Bryleigh and Bristol.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Mary Rominski, son, Jeffrey Rominski; and brother, Thomas Rominski.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 15th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Visitation will continue, Friday, January 16th, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.


Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard’s Church or Ohioan’s Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

 

