Scott Leggio (1975 – 2026)

(1994 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Scott Eric Leggio, a beloved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on January 8, 2026, at the age of 50.

He dedicated his life to both his family and his passions, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, reliability, and adventure.

Scott was born on July 21, 1975, in Toledo, Ohio, to John C. Leggio, III and Kathleen M. (Moore) Leggio.

Scott was a 1994 Swanton High School graduate. Scott’s early life was deeply intertwined with his family, particularly with his brother, Tony, where he developed a strong work ethic by assisting in Tony’s masonry business.

This initial chapter laid the groundwork for his educational pursuits; and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Bowling Green State University. His dedication to both his studies and his career reflected his adventurous spirit—a drive that extended well beyond the classroom and into life itself.

He embraced every opportunity to explore the world around him. Scott had a profound appreciation for nature and expressed his creativity through his artistic talents, particularly in drawing and painting.

He also looked forward to tobogganing in Indiana with his friend and family. Scott was known for his kind heart, always willing to lend a helping hand or share a laugh. Those who crossed paths with him were often touched by his generous spirit and the warmth he radiated.

One of Scott’s most cherished roles was that of an uncle. He shared countless joyous moments with his nephews, John and Dakota. The “Nephew days” they had together, filled with adventures of trying new restaurants and creating lasting memories, were a testament to his love for them.

These special outings highlighted Scott’s playful side and his desire to build connections rooted in love and happiness.

Scott leaves a wealth of memories in the hearts of many. He is survived by his siblings, Jennifer Spence and Anthony Leggio, his nephews, John Spence and Dakota Spence, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who will forever cherish the joy he brought into their lives.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Leggio, III and Kathleen M. Leggio, along with his uncle, Kim Michael Moore and cousin, Michael Shaun Moore.

Though he has left this earthly realm, his adventurous spirit and unwavering kindness will continue to shine through those who loved him, reminding us all to embrace life with the same zeal and affection he shared so freely. Scott Eric Leggio may be gone, but his legacy and the love he offered will remain forever in our hearts.

Memorial contributions for Scott can be directed to the family. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).