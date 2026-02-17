James Smith (1949 – 2026)

(Family, Faith And The Great Outdoors)

James David Smith, age 77, of Delta, Ohio, peacefully passed away under hospice care at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

He was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky, on Feb. 1, 1949, to the late Herbert E. Smith and MaryAlice (Kimbler) Smith. Following high school, Jim moved to Delta and began his career with Mustang Printing in Wauseon.

He later dedicated more than 20 years as a printer with Quality Graphics in Archbold, retiring after a long and faithful career in the printing industry.

On Feb. 6, 1970, Jim married the love of his life, Linda S. Belding. Together, they were blessed with three children: Jamie, Jason, and Jennifer.

Jim found his greatest joy in the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing for catfish, walleye, perch and bluegill, spending many treasured hours along the banks of the Maumee River and on the waters of Lake Erie.

He also enjoyed playing his guitar, cutting wood and working outdoors. Above all, Jim cherished time spent with his family, especially his granddaughters, great-granddaughters and his beloved canine and feline companions.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda S. Smith; children, Jamie (Jason) Hall of Bryan, Ohio, Jason (Connie) Smith of Mancelona, Michigan, and Jennifer (Adam) Moehrman of McClure, Ohio; granddaughters, Brooklyn (Jared) Huff, Laura Moehrman and Scarlett Moehrman; great-granddaughters, Kinsleigh and Lilith; and brothers, Johnny (Irene) Smith and Carmen (Pam) Smith.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Noah, Henry, Ralph and Calvin Smith; and sisters, infant LauraBelle Smith and Rosetta Carpenter.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio, where a funeral service celebrating Jim’s life will begin at noon. Pastor Maryann Reimund will officiate. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 1215 S. Portland St., Bryan, Ohio 43506, or to Hillside Country Living, 09876 County Road 16, Bryan, Ohio 43506, in Jim’s memory.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.