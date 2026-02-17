Joan Tejkl (1948 – 2026)

(Worked As Teacher’s Aide At Swanton Schools)

Joan B. Tejkl, age 77, of Lyons, Ohio, a beloved mother and grandmother who loved her Lord and Savior, died Friday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2026, just a day shy of her 78th birthday, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Joan was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, to Thomas “Otto” and Marjorie (Goodale) Blackburn. She lived a life full of love, faith, and creativity that touched the hearts of many.

Joan was a 1966 graduate of Redford High School. She began her career working for the Metalloy Company for more than 20 years.

Later, she found her calling as a teacher’s aide at the Liberty Center and Swanton Local school districts, where she instilled a love for learning in her students.

Joan married Jerry Tejkl on Jan. 18, 1980. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2006. A faithful and devoted member of Lickley’s Corners Baptist Church in Pittsford, Michigan, for 39 years, Joan embraced her faith profoundly.

This faith guided her through life’s many challenges and brought her joy, comfort, and purpose. Her family would also like to say a very big thank you to Pastor and Mrs. Poole for being there through all of life’s changes, and to her Lickley’s Corners Baptist Church family. Thirty-nine years ago, she was looking for a church but found a family there instead.

Joan was a creative soul who relished quilting, crafting, and baking, often sharing her delightful creations with family and friends.

She was known as an accomplished cake decorator, specializing in wedding cakes that were as beautiful as they were delicious. Her talents found their way into the moments that mattered most, making each occasion special and memorable.

Joan is survived by her children, Brian (Becky) Tejkl, Mark (Sheila) Tejkl, John (Sheila) Rice, Jamie (Michelle) Rice, Nikki (Jeff) Boger, and Jennifer (Jay) Coopshaw, along with two honorary daughters, Jolene (Bruce) Mundhenk and Bobbi (Chuck) York. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Angie, Matt (Alecia), Bailey, Brody (Sarah), Jordan, Tyler (Colette), Braxton, Skyler, Trent (Jackie), and Taylor, and 15 great-grandchildren, Karson, Ava, Mya, Mason, Aven, Paul, Claire, Miriam, Levi, James, Wyatt, Kendall, Eden, Everley, and Sadie, who adored their Grandma Joan. Additionally, she is remembered fondly by her sister, Sandy Evans; her sisters- and brothers-in-law, Marie Blackburn, Sis (Joe) Richards, and Janice (Mark) Largent; and her many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents, Thomas and Marjorie; her grandson, Jamie Boger; and her siblings, Edward, Richard, Sally, George, Paul, Willy, Ethel, Jody, and her twin sister, Jean.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Lyons Christian Church Friendship Hall, 134 E. Morenci St., Lyons, OH 43533.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lickley’s Corners Baptist Church Building Fund, 10000 Tamarack Rd., Pittsford, MI 49271, or Lyons Fire Department, 409 W. Morenci St., Lyons, OH 43533.

Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Homes (419-644-3601).