James Snape, Jr. (1964 – 2026)

(A Journey Filled With Humor And Heart)

James Leonard Snape Jr., age 61, of Defiance, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at his home under the care of Community Health Professionals Hospice.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 28, 1964, to James L. Snape Sr. and Jacqueline (Reinard) Snape, who both survive.

James’ work history included employment as a successful web hosting provider, as well as positions with Campbell Soup Company and ConAgra.

He enjoyed playing poker, traveling throughout the United States, sampling restaurants in the area, and most of all, sharing his sense of humor with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, James is survived by his children, Lindsay (Michael) Gobrogge of Defiance, Leslie (Nicholas) Suffel of Malinta, Ohio, and Anthony Snape of Napoleon; the love of his life, Penny Lammon; brother, John (Bushra) Snape; sisters, Barbara (Dale) Jack and Patti (Larry) Bondurant; and his grandchildren, Augustine Chapa Jr., Jozlyn Chapa, Addison Gobrogge, Oakley Gobrogge, Landry Gobrogge, Carson Gobrogge, Autumn Gamble, Hunter Gamble, Zander Suffel, Remi Suffel, Ford Suffel, and Oliver Suffel. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio.

Those wishing to express sympathy are encouraged to consider a memorial contribution to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 6817 N. State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.