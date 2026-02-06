Christine Smallman (1958 – 2026)

(Former Evergreen School Board Member)

Christine Marie Smallman, age 67, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, Feb. 3, 2026, at The Toledo Hospital.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 4, 1958, one of seven children of the late Ralph L. Keefe and Beatrice (Logan) Keefe. Christine was a 1976 graduate of Evergreen High School and later attended the University of Toledo, where she earned her Ph.D. in disability studies—a reflection of her lifelong dedication to education and advocacy.

On March 19, 1976, Christine married the love of her life, Terry L. Smallman, in Swanton, Ohio. Together, they built a life rooted in family, service and community, and were blessed with three children: Carolyn, Terry Jr. and Shelly.

Christine devoted about 30 years of service to the University of Toledo, where she worked as public relations and facilities manager for the College of Engineering. After retiring from the university, Christine served as principal at Holy Trinity Catholic School, then worked at The Toledo Blade, and later held her final position at Farmland News as a writer and salesperson.

Deeply committed to her community, Christine served on several boards throughout her life, including the Fulton County Board of Education, the Evergreen School Board and the Fulton County American Cancer Society Board. Her leadership, compassion and willingness to serve left a lasting impact on all who worked alongside her.

In her spare time, Christine shared her mother’s love for gardening, was always reading, and planned the next big adventure for her family and grandchildren. She always made birthdays and holidays inclusive for friends and extended family.

Christmas was particularly special, with frequent trips to Frankenmuth, Michigan, to ring in the holiday season. She enjoyed camping and lake house trips to Pokagon State Park and Lake James, where she loved the wildlife. Christine was also a generous and charitable person, donating time and funds to several organizations over the years.

Christine is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Terry Smallman Sr.; her children, Carolyn Garza of Waterville, Terry Jr. (Mindy) Smallman of Lyons, and Shelly (Kim) Nielsen of Whitehouse; her cherished grandchildren, Lanegan, Hayden, Ireland and Harper Smallman, and Tristan and Evelyn Nielsen; brother, Ralph (Linda) Keefe; sisters, Madeline (Wayne) Doble, Roberta (Dennis) Sharples, Sally (Dan) Kovar, Francis (Rich) Spencer and Nancy (Ed) Bump. She is also lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. A funeral service celebrating Christine’s life will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will officiate. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Metroparks Toledo Foundation, 5100 W. Central Ave., Suite A, Toledo, Ohio 43615, in Christine’s memory. Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.