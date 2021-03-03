Jane Bish (1942-2021)

Jane (Molloy) Bish was born in Middletown, Ohio, on March 6, 1942, the child of John and Louise (Tice) Molloy. She passed on Feb. 27, 2021, at the age of 78.

She was the beloved wife of William A. Bish and loving mother of Michael Bish, Elaine Bish and Kevin Bish; sister of Peggy Kampschaefer and Eileen Rodgers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, Grace, Andrew and Matthew in Chicago, Illinois, and Paige, Jillian and Lucy in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Jane was a graduate of St. Mary’s College of South Bend, Indiana, with a master’s degree from Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio. She was formerly the president of Bryan Area Swim Team, the president of Bryan Area Civic League and president of the Williams County Mental Health Board.

She was a behavioral health counselor, a Montessori teacher and worked as a victim’s advocate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society, Bryan, Ohio. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at the Sperling Funeral Home, 700 Blazier Drive, Wexford, PA 15090.

The service will be livestreamed on www.sperlingfuneral.com where remembrances may also be left.