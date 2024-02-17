Jane Hawkins (1956 – 2024)

(1974 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Jane Maria (Biddle) Hawkins, age 67, of Liberty Center, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family late Thursday night, February 15, 2024.

She was born in Wauseon, Ohio on July 16, 1956 to the late Kenneth Wayne Biddle and Sue Marie (Falor) Biddle who survives.

Jane graduated from Delta High School in 1974, and shortly after graduation married the love of her life on October 19, 1974, Steven “Hawk” Hawkins and spent 48 years together until his passing on August 23, 2022. Together they had 2 children, Thomas and Nicole.

Jane was huge in starting the Delta American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit, she devoted years to making sure this was always a success and forward moving in its programs, also serving as a past president.

She was the manager of the Main Stop in Liberty Center for several years, always happy to see her customers and make new friends.

Jane is survived by her mother, Sue Biddle; children, Thomas (Amanda) Hawkins of Delta; daughter, Nicole (Rodney) Hawkins-Ward of Bryan, OH; grandchildren, Gabriel and Lucas Hawkins, Leah, Lauren and Lilly McJilton, Hunter, Hailey, Andy and Liam Ward and brother, Roger (Debbie) Biddle of Milbury, OH. Jane was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Biddle in 2018 and brother, Thomas Biddle in 1974.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. In honoring Jane’s wishes, cremation was performed by Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta American Legion Auxiliary, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.