Janet Boeke (1933 – 2025)

Janet M. Boeke, age 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Park View Care Center, Edgerton, Ohio.

A 1951 graduate of Minster High School, Janet was a lab technician for Continental General Tire, Bryan, Ohio.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, Ohio, the Bryan Moose Lodge and was a volunteer at the Bryan Hospital for many years.

Janet was born on May 23, 1933, in Minster, Ohio, the daughter of Oscar “Ike” and Bernice (Budde) Knostman. She married Albin Jerome Boeke on June 10, 1953, in Minster, Ohio and he preceded her in death on March 14, 1987.

Janet is survived by her two sons; Bob (Diane) Boeke of Bryan, Ohio and Rick Boeke of Charlotte, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Jason (Brittany) Boeke, Daniel (Sarah) Boeke, Amanda (Kyler) Beagle, Justin Boeke, Joshua Boeke and Arianna Boeke; eight great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lavon “Arch” Knostman and great-grandson, Mack Boeke.

Visitation for Janet will be held on Friday, December 26, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, Ohio, with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorial contributions are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or an organization of the Donor’s Choice. Condolences may sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.