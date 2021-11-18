Janet Fall (1940-2021)

Janet Louise Fall, age 81, of Deerfield, Michigan, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born on Nov. 8, 1940, in Pioneer, Ohio, to Louis and Mary (Sheets) Roehrs.

Janet attended and graduated from Pioneer High School. She married Dale Fall on June 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 1975. She retired from the Adrian Training School as a cook.

Janet enjoyed bowling, playing bunco and served as a 4-H leader. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and crafting. Family was everything to Janet; She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dale Fall of Baltimore, Maryland, Gary (Connie) Fall of Blissfield, Michigan, Douglas Fall of Deerfield, Michigan, Donald (Krista) Fall of Deerfield, Michigan, and Marilouise (Chris) Haft of Pinckney, Michigan; brother, James Roehrs of Bryan, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremy (Shalamar) Fall, Gary (Liz) Fall Jr., Amy (Clayton) LaVoy, Samantha (Cody) Kulhanek, Codee (Austin) Unsinger, Tyler (Victoria) Fall and Joseph Fall; great-grandchildren, Mari Fall, Jayla Fall, Jaydin Fall, Owen Fall, Levi Fall, Emilie Fall, Jolene LaVoy and Addilynn Unsinger; along with numerous extended family members and friends.

Visitation for Janet will be from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, in Blissfield, with a funeral ceremony starting at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation to follow and inurnment will be held privately at a later date in Deerfield Township Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Deerfield Firefighters Association; Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.