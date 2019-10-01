Janet Hoitt (1933-2019)

Janet M. Hoitt, age 86, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 7:15 P.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where she was a resident. Mrs. Hoitt worked as a prep cook at Lester’s Diner in Bryan, Ohio, for many years and had previously worked as a cook at Park View Nursing Center. Janet M. Hoitt, age 86, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 7:15 P.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where she was a resident. Mrs. Hoitt worked as a prep cook at Lester’s Diner in Bryan, Ohio, for many years and had previously worked as a cook at Park View Nursing Center.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton and enjoyed collecting cat figurines, shopping, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading Steven King novels and was an avid New England Patriots fan.

Janet M. Hoitt was born on July 1, 1933, in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of Ernest and Cora (Albert) LeProhon.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Hoitt, of Edgerton, and Donna Hoitt, of Lebanon, Maine; one son, Donald (Martina) Hoitt, Jr., of Tuscon, Arizona; five grandchildren, Casie (Justin Sabin) Greene, Cody Greene, Elizabeth Brackley, Donald (Michelle) Hoitt III, and William Brackley, Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Brittney, Daryke, Dylan, Hailey, Connor, & Daniel; two brothers, John and Joseph LeProhon; and three sisters, Rosemary Janson, Deanna Demeritt and Donna Noble. She was preceded in death by five sisters, four brothers, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Recitation of the rosary will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Fr. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Private interment will take place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the family for monument expenses.

