Janet “Jan” Shadbolt (1948 – 2025)

Janet P. “Jan” Shadbolt, 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 14, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Jan was born August 26, 1948, in Hudson, Michigan, the daughter of the late Vernon and Donna (Stump) Brown. She attended Addison High School.

Jan first met Harold D. “Pete” Shadbolt at a Halloween hayride in 1963, and they were united in marriage on October 10, 1964. She worked at Fayette Tubular for over 26 years, retiring in 2000. Jan attended the Church of the Nazarene in Wauseon, Ohio.

She enjoyed attending school and sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing Bingo with Pete and their friends at the American Legion Post 202 in Butler, Indiana, and baking with Texas Sheet Cake being a family favorite.

Surviving is her loving husband of over 60 years, Pete of Bryan; one daughter, Kim (Bill) Gett of Lucernemines, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Amber (Tim) Vincent of Wauseon, Brandi (Jason) Sharrock of Morenci, Michigan, Jacob Snyder of Morenci, Dugan Shadbolt of Georgia, and Peyten (Sydney) Shadbolt of Wooster, Ohio; nine great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Christy Shadbolt of Wauseon; one son-in-law, Michael Synder of Morenci; and two siblings, Glenn (Karen) Brown of Harrison, Michigan, and Edna (Tom) Mahan of Dubuque, Iowa. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark Shadbolt; one daughter, Cherie Snyder; and three siblings.

Per Jan’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.