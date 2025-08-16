Matias Jr. Garcia (1948 – 2025)

Matias Jr. Garcia, 77, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home in Archbold on August 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Matias was born on July 16, 1948, in Watson, Arkansas, where he was raised and developed a strong work ethic and love for family that carried throughout his life. He dedicated 44 years of service to ConAgra Foods before retiring.

Matias enjoyed fishing, working on cars, tackling projects around the house, a good game of dominos, and most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren. His hands were always busy, his heart always giving, and his love for those around him was steadfast.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Maria Cruz-Garcia of Archbold, OH; brother, Philip Garcia of Cabot, Arkansas. His children: Junior Garcia of Pulaski OH: Priscilla Garcia Conti of Wauseon, OH: Samuel (Melinda) Garcia of Mountainview, Arkansas: and Jeremiah (Valerie) Garcia of Archbold, OH; as well as his stepchildren: Caleb (Brenda) Arce of Defiance, OH, and Amanda (Keith) Johnson of Toledo, OH. He was a proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and he deeply loved his many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in passing are his parents, Matias Garcia and Tomasita (Olivares) Garcia; brothers, Joe Garcia and Agripino “Pino” Garcia and sister, Eva Garcia-Gonzales.

Matias will be remembered for his hard work, generosity, and unwavering devotion to his family. His legacy will live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 30, 2025 from 2-7:00 p.m. at Ruihley Park, 401 W. Holland St., Archbold, Ohio. Please gather with the family in the Pavillion Building.

Those wishing to send flowers, please send them to the Pavillion Building starting at 11:00 a.m. To leave a special message for Matias’ Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

