Janet Morris (1939 – 2025)

Janet Marie Morris, age 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2025.

She was born on July 14, 1939 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Chester and Gladys (Jones) Anthony.

Janet graduated from Morenci High School, Morenci, Michigan. Janet married Thomas Morris on December 22, 1984 in Bryan, Ohio.

She enjoyed bird watching, flower gardening in the summer, long chats with family and friends on the phone, decorating for every holiday, reading Amish books, and spending the winter months in Florida.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Morris of Angola, Indiana, her children, Pamela (Carl) Farough of Toledo, Ohio, Michael Raker of Fayette, Ohio and Annette (Scott) Whitmer of Charleston, South Carolina, grandchildren, Kevin Raker, Ashley Thorn and Erin Young, great-grandchildren, Jameson, Tatum, Scarlett and Lennox and a sister, Joyce MacBeth of Riga, Michigan.

Visitation will be held from 11 am until 1 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 214, Angola, Indiana 46703.

(Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com). Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915