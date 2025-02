Thomas Dilyard (1945 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Fishing And Camping)

Thomas A. Dilyard, age 79, passed away suddenly at his home on February 11, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Betty (Double) Dilyard; and granddaughter, Andrea Dilyard.

For many years, Tom worked plumbing and heating. He enjoyed camping, fishing and being with the grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, of 59 years, Jannetta; son, Michael; daughter, Dawn (Tim) Simon; five grandkids; and 13 great-grandkids.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date as he wished.