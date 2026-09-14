Sharon A. Wolford (1947 – 2026)

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(Longtime Resident Of Delta)

Sharon Ann Wolford, age 79, of Montgomery, Michigan, and a longtime resident of Delta, passed away peacefully under hospice care Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Toledo on July 23, 1947, to the late Junior Williams and Thelma (Lemmon) Williams.

Sharon graduated from Delta High School in 1965 and, shortly after, earned her LPN certificate from the School of LPN License Training in 1966. On May 8, 1965, she married Charles “Chris” Wolford, and together they built a loving family and shared many wonderful years.

Sharon dedicated much of her life to caring for others. She spent an impressive 43 years working in obstetrics at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon before retiring.

Her work allowed her to be part of some of life’s most precious moments, and her caring nature made her a natural fit for a career centered around helping others.

While Sharon was proud of her career, her family was always at the heart of her life. She loved being there for her sons and grandchildren and could often be found in the stands or on the sidelines, cheering them on at their various sporting events and activities.

She treasured family trips and vacations, as well as the many meals and evenings spent eating out and visiting with family and friends. These everyday moments together were some of the things Sharon enjoyed most.

Sharon was an avid reader and a member of a book club, enjoying the opportunity to share good books and conversation with friends. Above all, family and faith meant everything to Sharon.

She had a warm and caring heart, and those who knew her will remember the love she had for her family and the importance she placed on being there for the people she loved.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Jenny) Wolford of Delta, Michael (Heather) Wolford of Montgomery, Michigan, and Benjamin Wolford of Quincy, Michigan; grandchildren, Jarret (Kelsey), Jade (Brad) Betzer, Jaccob, Jorrdyn and Jerremiah Wolford; great-grandchildren, Weston, Wrenley, Athena, Evie and Willow; sisters, Janice (Robert) Brock of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Linda (Frank) Burns of Clinton Township, Michigan; and brother-in-law, Joseph Hoover of South Haven, Minnesota.

Along with her parents and husband, Charles “Chris” Wolford, Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Hoover.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service celebrating Sharon’s life will begin at noon at the church, with Pastor Matthew Voyer officiating. Inurnment will be private at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church; Delta American Legion Post 373, 5939 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; or Hospice of Hillsdale County, 124 S. Howell St., Hillsdale, Michigan 49242, in Sharon’s memory.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.