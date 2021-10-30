Janice Fisher (1939-2021)

Janice C. Fisher, age 82, of Maumee, Ohio, and formerly of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo.

Janice and her husband, Donald moved from Stryker to Maumee in 1999. Janice worked for many years at the Archbold Buckeye; had been a Mary Kay consultant (where she won two cars), an executive secretary at Skybank and later at the Cameron Company; and a Support Coordinator at the Goerlich Center on the campus of Flower Hospital, where she retired at 72.

Janice was born in Topeka, Kansas, on June 26, 1939, the daughter of George and Sadie (Baumgartner) Hailey. On October 26, 1957 she married Donald A. Fisher, and he survives.

They were blessed to have celebrated 64 years of marriage. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Toledo and formerly of the First Lutheran Church in Stryker, where she always enjoyed singing in their choirs, serving the Lord as a council member, as well as various committees over the years. She also sang several years with the Sweet Adelines.

Surviving is her husband, Donald, of Maumee; children, Chris (Jim) Ludwig of Maumee, Dave Fisher of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Alan (Amanda) Ludwig of Evansport, OH, Justin Fisher of Springfield, IL, Paige (Jason Cafruni) Ludwig of Maumee; great-grandchildren, Arlo Ludwig and Marco Cafruni; brothers, Larry (Peggy) Hailey of Pennsburg, PA, Glenn Hailey of Kansas; and one sister, Carol Lee Bethel of Topeka, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Melvin and Edwin Hailey; and a great-granddaughter, Arlee Maree Ludwig.

Visitation for Janice will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1825 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH. The funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 A.M., also at the church, with Pastor Merlin Jacobs, officiating. Interment services will be held at 2:15 P.M. that day, at the Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St., Ft. Wayne, IN, with the Rev. Dr. Gary M. Erdos, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Toledo.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

