Janice Siegel (1952-2023)

Janice L. Siegel, 71, of West Unity, Ohio passed away at her home on Friday, May 26, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Janice was born May 12, 1952, in Morenci, Michigan daughter of the late Edsel F. and Lois (Mohler) DeMeritt.

She was a graduate of Morenci High School. Janice married Larry Bailey and he preceded her in death in August 1991.

She later married Doug Siegel on February 16, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2023.

Janice was employed by Sauder Woodworking where she worked for over 20 years.

Her family was her pride and joy and she enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in all their activities. Janice was known for hosting her family and making delicious baked goods.

In her free time, Janice enjoyed spending time outdoors and mowing the lawn.

Surviving are her five children, Stacie (Stan) Funkhouser of West Unity, Ohio, Jason (Brandie) Bailey of Pioneer, Ohio, Dustin (Kim) Bailey of West Unity, Ohio, Austin (Elishah) Siegel of West Unity, Ohio, and Abbie (Wm. Covin) Sanders of West Unity, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandson with two great-granddaughters on the way; three sisters, Sue (Bob) Bachman, Glenna Sutherland, and Joyce (Butch) Yatzek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Larry Bailey, and Doug Siegel; sister, JeanAnn Wanner.

Visitation for Janice will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity, Ohio. Funeral Services for Janice will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Solid Rock Community Church with Pastor Dr. Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com