William Matthews III (1946-2023)

William R. Matthews III, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Montpelier following a sudden illness.

Bill retired from Lowe’s as a sales associate in the power tools department. He was a US Army veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam War era, from 1971-1974.

Bill was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan VFW Post 2489, AmVets Post 54 and Bryan Moose Lodge 1064.

He was a wrestling coach at Fairview High School in the 1990s, was an avid reader, enjoyed attending the Bryan Fly-In and ship tours and was a faithful attendee of his nieces’ softball games.

William R. Matthews III was born on November 29, 1946, in East Chicago, Indiana, the son of William R. and Shirley (Braley) Matthews, Jr.

Bill earned a bachelor of arts degree from Valparaiso University. He married Lynette S. Sanders in Bryan on May 15, 1999 and she survives.

Bill is also survived by his stepdaughter, Amy (Billy) Jarvis, of Newcomerstown, Ohio; brother, Floyd “Bud” (Rebecca) Matthews, of Buffalo, Minnesota; and sister, Jane (Steve) Frahm, of Lowell, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Matthews.

A memorial service celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Andrew Wellman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Grave side military rites presented by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Detail and the US Army will be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery following the service. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements.

Memorial donations are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Bryan VFW Post 2489.

