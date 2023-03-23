Janice Wimmer (1944-2023)

Janice M. Wimmer, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at her home. She retired from IAC in Wauseon after many years of service.

In retirement, she worked as a housekeeping and dietary aid at Fountain Park Assisted Living and Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She enjoyed walking her dogs at the park in Bryan, often walking 5 miles a day.

Janice was born on December 8, 1944, in Athens, Alabama, the daughter of Fred and Georgie Pauline Hogan.

She was raised in Converse, Indiana and graduated from Oak Hill High School. She married Rex Wimmer which ended in divorce.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Todd) Phillips, of Hicksville; son, Eric Wimmer, of Bryan; four grandchildren, Carroll “Buzz” Parcher, III and Joe Parcher, both of Defiance, Alicia (Dustin) Mosier, of Bryan and Eric Wimmer, Jr., of Fort Wayne; 7 great grandchildren; a brother and 3 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Rex, 2 sisters and a brother.

In accordance with Janice’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service held. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society or Bryan Parks and Recreation Department.

