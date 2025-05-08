Melvin “Mel” Grisier (1932 – 2025)

(Member Of Wauseon First Christian Church)

Melvin Jay “Mel” Grisier, age 92, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, May 2, 2025 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

He was born on December 7, 1932 to Leo and Cecil (Glore) Grisier in Toledo, Ohio. Mel married Melva Rose (Banister) Grisier in Bryan, Ohio on June 5, 1950.

After 39 years of dedication, Mel retired from Toledo Edison in 1990 as a serviceman. He was a member of First Christian Church of Wauseon and IBEW Local 245 in Toledo. For many years, Mel and his family RV traveled throughout the country, at times trailering their horses.

After their children were grown, Mel and Melva continued to travel to all 50 states in the U.S. and some international travels including various counties in Europe.

He is survived by his wife, Melva Grisier; children, Cherlynn Spiess, Christine (Mike) Thompson, Craig Grisier and Collin (Anita) Grisier; six grandchildren, Matt Spiess, Mark Spiess, Jeane’ Blazic, Elizabeth Spiess, Ben Grisier and Emily Smith; 16 great-grandchildren and one expected great-great-grandchild in May and sister-in-law, Okalene Grisier.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jon Spiess; son-in-law, Tom Spiess; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Grisier; sister, Frances Yackee; brother, D’Arcy Grisier and brother-in-law, Tom Yackee.

At Mel’s request, he donated his body to the anatomical donation program at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 10-11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm Street with his Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Fellowship luncheon to follow.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Mel’s memory to First Christian Church.