January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2022, with January 2021 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 162 (359); domestic 15 (11), civil 18 (13), criminal 6 (11), miscellaneous 1 (9), Judgment Liens 119 (312), and Appeals 3 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,978.44 ($11,718.77).

The title department issued a total of 1,392 (1,646) titles; new cars 101 (115), used cars 727 (907), new trucks 56 (81), used trucks 341 (379), vans 9 (19), motorcycles 33 (23), manufactured homes 14 (8), trailers 20 (24), travel trailers 16 (12), motor homes 13 (17), buses 1 (2), off-road vehicles 44 (43), watercraft 11 (7), outboard motors 1 (3), other 5 (6), with a total of fees collected being $753,428.98 ($787,888.23).