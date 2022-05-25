Jason Hicks (1977-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 25, 2022

Jason A. Hicks, age 45, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early Sunday, May 22, 2022, in his home.

He was a 1995 graduate Hilltop High School and had been employed by Vison Color in West Unity for 10 years.

He was a champion dart thrower participating in the Montpelier Dart leagues and at O’Bryan’s and Mike’s Place in Bryan.

Jason also loved music, singing karoke and fishing.

Jason A. Hicks was born on March 2, 1977, in Morenci, Michigan, the son of Vickey Sue Hicks. He married Delores A. (Worrell) Kendall on August 20, 2011, in Wauseon, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his mother, Vickey Sue Hicks, of Bryan, one stepdaughter, Darline Barnett, of Bryan; one stepson, Donald Kendall, of Bryan, two sons, Connor and Hunter; a stepsister, Lisa Hite of Delta, Ohio; and three grandchldren, Scarlet, Delilah and Landon.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Emma Hicks; and four uncles, Rick, Wilbur, Cork and Ron Hicks.

A celebration of Jason’s life will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. The family will receive visitors for two hours prior to the celebration beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home.

Private interment will take place at a later date. Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses.

 

