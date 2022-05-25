Rosanne Fisher (1940-2022)

Rosanne Harrison Fisher went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 11, 1940 in Toledo Ohio, the daughter of Charles McLean and Emma Cornelia (Kent) Harrison.

On August 11, 1962, Rosanne married Ronald Lee Fisher who survives.

Rosanne attended Toledo University majoring in Elementary Education. She spent her life being a homemaker, wife and grandmother and her greatest love was her family and making memories with them.

Family meant the world to her and she will be greatly missed by all of us. Rosanne was passionate about her hobbies of horses, reading and sewing.

Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved decorating her home, baking lots of treats to share and listening to Christmas music.

In the community she served at Stryker St. John’s Catholic Church as a CCD teacher for over 20 years, President and Secretary of the Rosary Altar Society, Lector and Lay Distributor.

She was a member of the Toledo Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and served as District Director, Secretary, Vice President and President.

Rosanne was elected and served two terms as the first woman Williams County Commissioner.

She was also a village administrator. Rosanne had served many positions including the Ohio County Commissioners association Board of Trustees, State Legislative Committee, State of Ohio Corrections Board of Adult Detention, Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio Executive and Financial Overview Committees, Bryan Chamber of Commerce Board, Williams County Economic Development Board, Williams County Communications 911 Board, Four County Juvenile Boot Camp Planning Committee, Maumee Planning Commission, Maumee Valley Resource Conservation and Development Board and the Williams County Poling Election Board for twenty years.

Rosanne belonged to Bryan Area Business Women, Bryan Area Partners for Profit, and Williams County 4-H for forty nine years during this time she served as an Advisor, Williams County 4-H Extension Advisory Committee, 4-H Council and 4-H Endowment Committee as Secretary for many years.

Rosanne was a member of the Scout David Williams Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She served as chairman of many committees Constitution Week, DAR Good Citizens, National Defense, DAR Schools and Public Relations. Also as Secretary, Registrar, Vice Regent and Regent.

On the state level she served as the Good Citizens State Chair, Northwest District Director, State Recording Secretary, State Parliamentarian for nine years, and Waldschmidt House Museum Trustee for nine years.

She was also a Life member of the Hobby Club, Waldschmidt House 100 Club, a charter member of the Cameo Society, Ohio State Officers Club, past Director and State Chorus.

On the national level she attended Continental Congress for many years, she served as a House Committee Member, Vice Chairman of Good Citizens Committee, East Central Division, National Chorus and was a Sustaining Supporter, Founders Club member and Heritage Club Pearl member, and Life Member.

Rosanne worked with and was honored by the Northwest Territory Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, being given the S.A.R. Medal of Appreciation and the Martha Washington S.A.R. Medal.

She was also a charter member of the Daughters of 1812 Great Black Swamp Chapter where she served as Vice President and Treasurer. On the state level she served as State Parliamentarian.

She is survived by her children, Jeffery Charles (Cheryl Crouse) Fisher, Jackson, Ohio; Rhonda Leigh Fisher (John) Drinnon, Bryan, Ohio; Jennifer Anne Fisher (Erich) Bailey Defiance, Ohio and Ryan James (Theresa Siebenaler) Fisher, Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren, Nicholas Fisher, Jackson Ohio; Elizabeth Fisher Columbus, Ohio; Jordan Drinnon Columbus, Ohio; Jacob Bailey Toledo, Ohio; Jillian Drinnon Columbus, Ohio; Alexander Fisher Columbus, Ohio; Emma Bailey Defiance Ohio; Julianna Fisher Columbus, Ohio. Rosanne also has a surviving nephew, Peter McLean (Mayra Rayes) Harrison and his children; Shelby, Javier, Alejandro, and Santiago.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harold W. Harrison.

Visitation will be Friday, June 17th at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St. Bryan Ohio from 5:00-8:00 P.M. A Daughters of the American Revolution memorial service will occur at 7 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 18th at 11a.m. at St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church Defiance with Reverend Father Joseph Steinbauer officiating. Interment will be in St Michael of the Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Michael’s Ridge Building fund.