Jayne Burkholder (1942-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Jayne L. Burkholder, 79, formerly of Wauseon, passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

She was born in Bellevue to Donald and Lois (May) Beckman on Nov. 10, 1942, and grew up in Clyde and Port Clinton, moving around as her father built and sold new houses.

She enjoyed the experiences she got working in a variety of different jobs. Her favorites were working at the National Rifle Matches at Camp Perry and at Catawba Island State Park.

Her love of travel and meeting new people was enhanced with her job at Mary’s Enterprises where her duties included planning, organizing, booking and guiding group travel to many different destinations

Jayne will be remembered for her love of the Lord, her positive attitude and her bright smile. God’s love shined through in her generous and caring way.

She was an avid gardener both in the house and in the garden, always ready to share a start of many varieties of plants, especially hostas and daylilies.

She loved helping others and volunteered at the Erie County Senior Center and for Habitat for Humanity. She became interested in stamp collecting while helping her son organize his collection.

She loved to read and study the bible and attended church regularly.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Gill and Dave (Mary) Gill; siblings, Tom (Sheree) Beckman and Jeanne (Junior) Royster; grandchildren, Bryan (Natasha) Gill, Brooke Solis, Courtney Gill and Brandon Gill; step-grandchildren, Robert Fellhauer and Alisa (Lucas) Elmore; and many great-grandchildren.

Jayne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Jim Burkholder; mother, Lois Sandoz; father, Donald Beckman; brothers, Ron Beckman and Paul Beckman; and her furry companions over the years, Heidi, Emmy, Chloe and Daisy.

A celebration of life wonderfully lived will be held April 2, 2022 at 11 am at Wayside Temple Church, Castalia. Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, Castalia, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Wayside Temple 3809 Maple Ave., Castalia, or to the Humane Society or Animal Rescue of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting ransomfuneralhome.com.