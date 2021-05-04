Jeanie McCarty (1957-2021)

Jeanie B. McCarty, age 63, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 10:00 P.M. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at ProMedica Hospital in Defiance, Ohio, after a brave fight against cancer. Mrs. McCarty attended Bryan High School and had been employed by Comfort Inn in Defiance for a number of years.

She was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to travel and was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband and family and was especially proud of her grandchildren.

Jeanie B. McCarty was born on July 30, 1957, the daughter of Ralph W. and Betty L. (Davis) Barnes. She married her loving husband of forty-five years, Jeffery A. McCarty, on July 10, 1976, in Bryan and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Heather Johnson, of Antwerp, Ohio, and Lori Ridgway, of Bryan, Ohio; one son, Tim (April) McCarty, of Defiance; six grandchildren, Trevor, Nathaniel and Jack Ridgway, Lydia and Andrew Johnson, and Dryden White; one sister, Marilyn (Larry) Sanders, of Bryan; and one brother, Tom (Pam) Barnes, also of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carol Harrington; and one brother, Chuck Barnes.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Ohioans Home Health Care or to a hospice of the donor’s choice.