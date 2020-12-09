Jeff “Bird” Dominique (1955-2020)

Jeff C. “Bird” Dominique, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio, died in an apartment fire on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on January 23, 1955, the son of Robert “Ickey” and Audrey (Reed) Dominique.

Jeff was an avid reader and loved science fiction and military history books. He was a retired Truck Driver. Jeff was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Lions, and Detroit Red Wings. Remaining a loyal fan even through losing seasons. He was close to his family and loved them very much.

He is survived by his daughter, Nichole “Nikki” Marks (David), Grandson Connor Marks, his mother, Audrey Dominique, siblings, James “Bummer” (Susan) Dominique, Joe (Debbie) Dominique, Jake (Julie) Dominique, Jack (Kim) Dominique, Jill Dominique, Janee Dominique, and sister-in-law Marnie Bachman, nieces and nephews, Bobby Dominique, Kate Dominique, Gina (Dan) Benecke, Maureen (Dusty) Bernath, Joe Dominique, Jade (Cassie) Dominique, Samantha Dominique, Wes Kirby, Jared Dominique, Summer (Trent) Thompson, Abe Dominique, Jed (Molly) Dominique, Jordyn Dominique Bachman, Rylee Dominique Bachman. As well as many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Ickey” Dominique, sister, Jean “Tuss” Dominique, and nephew, Adam Dominique.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, all funeral services will be private. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the family to help with expenses. Those can be mailed to, Grisier Funeral Home, 303 Stryker St., Archbold, Ohio.

