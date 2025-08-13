Jeff Rychener (1964 – 2025)

Jeff Rychener, age 61, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on March 1, 1964, in Toledo, Ohio, Jeff was the beloved son of Evelyn (Kauffman) and Larry Rychener. He grew up alongside his siblings — Jon Rychener, Jason Rychener, and Kim Turczyn — building the foundation of a life filled with a deep love for family.

Jeff’s greatest pride was being a father to Brittany Rodriguez and JC Rychener, and a grandfather to Roman, Rozlynn, and Remington Rodriguez.

His life revolved around his children and grandchildren, always finding ways to help, support, and encourage them, whether that meant fixing something around the house, offering advice, or simply making them laugh when it was needed most.

He was a man of simple but rich pleasures: the quiet peace of being outdoors in the woods, mowing his yard with precise lines, the comfort of a cold and dark room for sleep, the crackle of a bonfire, and the thrill of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

His love for lifted Jeeps, off-road vehicles, and all-terrain adventures reflected his free-spirited nature. He enjoyed car auctions like Barrett-Jackson and MECUM, savoring every gleaming chrome detail and trying to predict the winning bid.

A lifelong and devoted Ohio State Buckeyes fan, Jeff wore his scarlet and gray with pride every season. Game days were more than just football in our family; they were a tradition, a chance to cheer with unshakable loyalty, and a way to connect with the team he loved. Win or lose, the Buckeyes always had his heart.

Known for his quick wit, especially the kind of humor best shared in a deer blind, Jeff had a gift for making people laugh.

He also had a knack for turning the smallest gestures into unforgettable moments, from wrapping presents with razor-sharp lines and far too much tape to disguising gifts in clever ways. He liked everything in its place (even if he was the only one who knew where that place was).

He had a soft spot for neighborhood animals, recently befriending a stray cat named Harley, and was never without his caffeine. Starting with Mountain Dew in earlier years, to his well-known stash of white Monsters. Those who knew him grew accustomed to the scent of muscle rub. It was a staple in his life, as were the countless projects he took on to help his kids.

Jeff’s passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who loved him, but his legacy is one of unconditional love, humor, generosity, and the belief that family, both the one you’re born into and the one you build, is life’s greatest treasure.

In keeping with his wishes, Jeffrey Scott Rychener will be cremated, and there will be no formal memorial service.

His family asks that those who wish to honor him do so in their own way, whether it's by sharing a story, raising a white Monster in his name, watching an Ohio State game, or simply taking a quiet moment to enjoy the outdoors he loved so much.